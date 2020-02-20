Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $6.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,027. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.17%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.