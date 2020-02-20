Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $18.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. Company insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

