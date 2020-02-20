US Bancorp DE Acquires 21,969 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

