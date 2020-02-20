US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after buying an additional 93,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $59,358,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,754,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of TRGP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 2,202,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,013. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.