US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,185 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.16. 143,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.