US Bancorp DE Sells 213 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chase were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $60,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

CCF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,100. Chase Co. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

