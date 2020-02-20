US Bancorp DE Sells 411 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Msci were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Msci by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.52. 10,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,614. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $335.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day moving average of $249.31.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

