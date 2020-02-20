US Bancorp DE Sells 72,040 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,040 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 31,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

