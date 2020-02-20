US Bancorp DE Sells 7,571 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

