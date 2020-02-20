US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.88

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 15599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

