USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

