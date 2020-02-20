USDQ Price Hits $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, USDQ has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $12,615.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00440804 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012359 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

