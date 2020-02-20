Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% (~$2.88-2.96 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.30-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $154.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

