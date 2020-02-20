VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,325,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,961,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,167,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,058,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

