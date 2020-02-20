VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.30

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 13009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0983 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

