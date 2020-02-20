Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,505,208 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $245,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 158,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,250. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.