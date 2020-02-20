Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.26

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.26 and last traded at $200.23, with a volume of 21431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

