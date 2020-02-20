Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.17. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,367. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

