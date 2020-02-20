Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52.

