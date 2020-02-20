Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

