Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 368.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,052,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 464,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $83.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

