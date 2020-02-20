Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 17.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

