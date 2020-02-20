Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Brian W. Giambattista Sells 1,553 Shares

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VREX. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

