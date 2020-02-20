Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Brian W. Giambattista Sells 1,553 Shares

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
