Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Vaso shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,780 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

