Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.10. Vaxart shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 48,826 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.31.
About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.
