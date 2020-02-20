Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.10. Vaxart shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 48,826 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

