Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 1.3%

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), 4,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $13.83 million and a PE ratio of -19.25.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.