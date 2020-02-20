Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 11.9%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) shot up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.78, 453,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 159,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

