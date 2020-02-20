Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 226,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.