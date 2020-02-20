Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 695.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 185,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $209.06. 878,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,746. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.93. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

