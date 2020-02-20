VeriumReserve Hits Market Cap of $353,747.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $353,747.00 and $1,177.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00743846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00068613 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,604,600 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

