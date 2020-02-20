Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,279 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

