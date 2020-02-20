Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,279 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
