ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS updated its FY20 guidance to $5.15-5.50 EPS.

VIAC stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

