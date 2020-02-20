Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

