Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 1,977,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,921. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.