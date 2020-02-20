Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $17,168,486. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.16. 143,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

