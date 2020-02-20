Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.67 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,794 shares of company stock worth $2,893,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.30. The company had a trading volume of 127,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,692. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

