Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,496 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 454,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.40. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.