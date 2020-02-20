Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,898 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $632.76. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,612. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.93.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion bought 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

