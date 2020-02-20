Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,769 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 147,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $68,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,719 shares of company stock worth $804,559. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

