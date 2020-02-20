Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 162.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 365,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,728. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.