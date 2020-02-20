VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.24 and traded as high as $48.53. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 1,314 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 67.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

