VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 311 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.12), approximately 122,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 588,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.79.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

