Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $94.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.71 million to $101.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $61.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $402.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.83 million to $430.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $443.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 15.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

VNOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 488,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,415.38%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

