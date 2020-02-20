Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,081 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

