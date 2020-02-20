Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 577,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

GIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 113,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

