Virtu Financial LLC Invests $124,000 in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,327. Ring Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

