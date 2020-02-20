Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Titan International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Titan International by 124.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Titan International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,072. Titan International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

