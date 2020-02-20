Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,353 CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPMU traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

