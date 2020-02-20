Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 211,508 Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pareteum by 1,974.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 280,353 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the third quarter valued at about $2,901,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pareteum by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of TEUM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 74,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,914. Pareteum Corp has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

