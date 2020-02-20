Virtu Financial LLC Sells 131,767 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.75. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

